Beyonce Duets With Ed Sheeran On An Alternate Version Of ‘Perfect’

Earlier today, Ed Sheeran took to Instagram to announce that he would be releasing a new version of ÷ cut “Perfect,” in the form of a duet with Beyonce. This is not the first time that duo have collaborated, teaming up for a performance of Bey’s 2013 hit “Drunk In Love” at the 2015 Global Citizen Festival, as well as at the Grammys the same year, where they performed alongside Gary Clark Jr. for a Stevie Wonder tribute.

Only a few hours after Sheeran’s initial Instagram announcement, the alternate version of “Perfect” is here. Sheeran takes the lead on the first few verses, before Beyonce comes in to switch up the perspective from Sheeran to his counterpart, complete with the support of a chorus. Finally, after a brief instrumental break, the two come together for a beautifully harmonized outro chorus. Stream it below.

In other Beyonce news, it was recently revealed that a joint album with her husband Jay-Z exists, recorded around the time that the power couple were working on their own individual albums dealing with their marital struggles, Lemonade and 4:44. “We were using our art almost like a therapy session,” Jay-Z revealed to the New York Times. Still no news on whether the music will see the light of day, but here’s to hoping it’s sooner rather than later.