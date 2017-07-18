Ed Sheeran made some waves when he decided he was going to leave Twitter due to all the anger and abuse he saw on the platform. Lady Gaga came to his defense, urging her fans to knock off any nastiness they were spewing out and it seemed that Sheeran didn’t quit Twitter entirely, lowering the situation from a full on exodus to just a slight break to do some reading.
But, this was before Sheeran made his Game Of Thrones debut in a cameo that seemed to leave people a little cold. Not only does he just show up singing campfire tunes with a crew of Lannister soldiers, befriending Arya Stark right after she finished murdering a bunch of dudes. That’s putting it lightly because it kicked the season off right before dropping the crimson-haired songsmith in our path and apparently wasting everybody’s time. Sheeran apparently got his fill of criticisms like that online and went ahead with his plans to nuke his entire account.
I’m not sure why this wasn’t just enjoyed. I am also not putting any effort toward understanding this. A singer filmed a cameo on a hit TV show and complaints?
It certainly doesn’t deserve the angst it’s getting today, but then again the internet is the fucking dirt worst most of the time.
I’ve heard of Ed Sheeran of course, but I didn’t know enough about him to ID him in that scene as I watched it. The scene was perfectly fine. Spirit of vengence Arya clearly rode up to that camp with the intention of smoking some Lannisters, but hanging out with them for a bit slowed her roll, and may slow her down from indiscriminantly murdering everybody she meets.