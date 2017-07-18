Is Jon Snow Azor Ahai? | In Theory

07.18.17 2 Comments

Ed Sheeran made some waves when he decided he was going to leave Twitter due to all the anger and abuse he saw on the platform. Lady Gaga came to his defense, urging her fans to knock off any nastiness they were spewing out and it seemed that Sheeran didn’t quit Twitter entirely, lowering the situation from a full on exodus to just a slight break to do some reading.

But, this was before Sheeran made his Game Of Thrones debut in a cameo that seemed to leave people a little cold. Not only does he just show up singing campfire tunes with a crew of Lannister soldiers, befriending Arya Stark right after she finished murdering a bunch of dudes. That’s putting it lightly because it kicked the season off right before dropping the crimson-haired songsmith in our path and apparently wasting everybody’s time. Sheeran apparently got his fill of criticisms like that online and went ahead with his plans to nuke his entire account.

