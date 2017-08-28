Ed Sheeran And Lil Uzi Vert Performed A Surprising ‘XO Tour Llife3’ Duet At The VMAs

08.27.17

You knew Ed Sheeran was going to bust out something special for his turn on the MTV VMAs stage tonight, but chances are you didn’t predict this. Shortly after running through a fire-filled take on his omnipresent pop single “Shape Of You,” who should amble out on stage, but one of the greatest modern rock/rap stars but Lil Uzi Vert.

Uzi brought some bars to Sheeran’s hit song, then, everyone in the room lit up when they transitioned into the rapper’s track ‘XO Tour Llife3,’ for which he had just one an award for moments earlier as the Song Of The Summer.

Based on his recent comments to Zane Lowe while trumpeting the release of his hotly anticipated album Luv Is Rage 2, this might just be the first glimpse we get of Uzi in a rock sort of format. “I’ma come out with a rock band,” he told Lowe. More than that, he plans to go off the dome with it. “I don’t write, I just go in there,” he said. “It’s kinda hard for it to be bad. “I don’t even be looking at my songs like they’re good or bad. Remember, they’re my children. So when I put ’em out, someone accepts them.”

You can watch Ed Sheeran’s incredible duet with Lil Uzi Vert in the video above.

