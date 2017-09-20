Errorsmith Returns With His First Album In 13 Years, ‘Superlative Fatigue’

With the release of new single “I’m Interesting, Cheerful & Sociable” today, Berlin-based IDM producer Errorsmith announced his first album in thirteen years, Superlative Fatigue. You can listen to the song above.

Like the title suggests, the song finds Errorsmith (aka Erik Wiegand) in rare, upbeat form. A motivating drum beat summons a colorful but unsteady synth melody that has its eyes set upward. In the album announcement, Wiegand stated that the material “is rather accessible and cheerful; at times ridiculously cheerful but still very sincere and emotional.”

Along with the rest of the material set to appear on the album, “I’m Interesting, Cheerful & Sociable” made its debut last year at Unsound Festival.

Superlative Fatigue is Wiegand’s first full length album since his 2004 release, Near Disco Dawn – Live Recordings 2001-2003, which was a collection of material from live sets.

Wiegand has been making music as Errorsmith since 1999, establishing himself with his sensibility for hard-lined and often aggressive techno. His last single came out in 2015 on the 50Weapons split he shared with Addison Groove. Over the years he’s also collaborated with other artists like Michael Fiedler as MMM, Sound Stream/Sound Hack as Smith N Hack, and most recently, with Mark Fell in 2015 for the Protogravity EP.

Superlative Fatigue is out via multi-disciplinary label PAN on 10/20.

