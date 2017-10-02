VEVO

Ezra Koenig’s futuristic Netflix anime Neo Yokio stars Jaden Smith as a rich, demon-slaying “magistocrat” named Kaz Kaan, and yet, that’s not even the strangest thing about the show. For example, one of the demons that Smith’s character encounters is a pop star that Koenig does not deny in based on Taylor Swift.

In a recent Rolling Stone interview, when it was mentioned that one of the characters seems to be “a thinly veiled Taylor Swift,” Koenig said that she was definitely part of the character’s inspiration, along with other pop stars like Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus: