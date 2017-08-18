Chuck E. Cheese Nevada

Although it still exists today, Chuck E. Cheese still feels like something of a cultural artifact, an entity that didn’t really manage to escape the ’90s. The company’s management seems to recognize this, so it was recently announced that they’re looking to turn the restaurant into a more “modern experience.” Part of that modern experience sadly includes the phasing out of Munch’s Make Believe Band, the animatronic music group that features the one and only Charles Entertainment Cheese (yes, that’s his actual full name) and is known for hits like “Friendship Never Ends” and “Together We’ve Got It.”

“It’s the biggest thing we’ve done for the look and feel of Chuck E. Cheese for two decades,” Chief Executive Tom Leverton said. “The kids stopped looking at the animatronics years and years ago, and they would wait for the live Chuck E. to come out.”