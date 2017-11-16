Warner Bros.

You would think that a band would have really found itself by its tenth album, but that just wasn’t the case for Fleetwood Mac. True: the group’s first nine albums charted and sold relatively well, but the band’s 1975 self-titled record was where Fleetwood Mac became Fleetwood Mac, with the additions of Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks to the lineup. It was their first No. 1 album, and now, this piece of music history is getting a re-release that includes a bunch of rare material.

This comes out on January 19, 2018 via Warner Bros. Records in a few different versions, the most impressive of which is the three-CD, one DVD, and one vinyl LP deluxe edition. It includes a remastered version of the album, live recordings, and a complete alternative version of the album comprised of alternate, unreleased outtakes. The deluxe edition also includes rare photos of the band, and liner notes written by Rolling Stone‘s David Wild that include new interviews with band members, all in a 12″ x 12″ embossed sleeve. The DVD is for audiophiles and features “5.1 Surround Sound and high-resolution 24/96 Stereo Audio mixes of the original album.”

The re-issue is also available in an expanded two-CD version, and in a single CD version. Learn more about the re-release here, and listen to album classic “Rhiannon” below.