We’ve known for a while that the Backstreet Boys were performing alongside country stars Florida Georgia Line at this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards. The live team-up makes sense given their hit together “God, Your Mama & Me.” But that doesn’t mean that the performance wasn’t full of surprises, the biggest being BSB launching into their hit “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” and the country duo joining them in the video’s famous choreography.

The audience reaction proves that the pop fan cliche about might liking “everything except country and rap” doesn’t flow in the other direction. Keith Urban joined in on the song when he was passed the mic in the crowd and it’s possible that no one enjoyed the performance more than Tim McGraw.

Florida Georgia Line said that the decision to join the Backstreet Boys in the dance came at the last minute, after they saw the group doing it in rehearsals. They said they worked at the hotel with Nick Carter the day of the show to learn the moves.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“After rehearsal yesterday, we’re walking off thinking ‘We gotta learn the dance moves and we gotta do it together otherwise we’re selling ourselves short,’ Brian Kelly said in a post-show interview with Billboard.

When asked who their next pop collaborator will be, Tyler Hubbard said that they’re looking to link up with Justin Timberlake.

“JT, where you at, baby? Let’s go,” said Kelly. “We do know how to dance now. It’s official.”