Flying Lotus Hid His Latest, Lush Single On Brainfeeder’s Year-End Mix

Yesterday Flying Lotus’ Brainfeeder collective dropped a 45-minute long mix, which included rarities as well as a glimpse of what’s to come from the label in 2018. The mix, compiled by PBDY and which you can hear above, concludes with a new song from FlyLo himself.

“Quarantine” starts off as a meditative bass and drum part, but swells toward an Eastern-inspired lushness as the bass line coils itself around your brain and strings swell and step up the song’s tension.

2014’s You’re Dead! is Flying Lotus’ most recent album, though last year saw him keeping busy with the release of his first feature-length film, Kuso, directing and scoring the short film, Skinflick and scoring a Blade Runner 2049-adjacent anime, Blade Runner 2022.

Late last year Flying Lotus dropped the video for “Post-Requisite” a track which originally appeared on the Kuso soundtrack.

In addition to material from their label boss, the Brainfeeder mix included songs from Locust Toybox, Lapalux, Iglooghost, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson and Thundercat. You can see the full tracklist below.