Dustin Rabin

Dave Grohl and Josh Homme have perhaps the greatest rock bromance of the past 20 years or so. They’ve been buddies for forever, and they’ve also recorded together in the supergroup Them Crooked Vultures… not to mention that stretch when Grohl was Queens Of The Stone Age’s drummer. It also happens that Queens Of The Stone Age and Foo Fighters are two of the finest head-banging rock bands out there, so the people of South America have a great reason to be very excited right now: It was just announced that the two bands will be partnering up for a brief stretch of shows in Brazil and Argentina.

Brasil! More ticket info soon! Fans can register for a chance to purchase tickets before anyone else. Details here: https://t.co/BS2nTso3jO pic.twitter.com/79jJO8M49U — QOTSA (@qotsa) September 20, 2017

It’s a shame they won’t be taking this two-band experience elsewhere, because it’s sure to be amazing. There’s definitely a lot of potential for members of the bands to join each other on stage for some special performances, especially considering that, again, Grohl used to be in Queens Of The Stone Age.

ARGENTINA! QOTSA x @foofighters

07-3 Buenos Aires @ Vélez Sarsfield

Tix onsale to Santander Rio clients Sept 25 1P. Public Onsale Oct 2 10A pic.twitter.com/btmZHGWOcI — QOTSA (@qotsa) September 20, 2017

Find the tour dates — and watch a vintage Queens Of The Stone Age performance of “No One Knows,” with Dave Grohl on drums — below.

02/25 – Rio de Janerio, Brazil @ Maracanã Stadium

02/27 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

03/02 – Curitiba, Brazil @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski Quarry

03/04 – Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Beira-Rio Stadium

03/07 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Velez