David Edwards

Franz Ferdinand, one of the buzziest indie bands of the 2000s, hasn’t released a new record since 2013’s Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action (unless you count their 2015 record FFS, a collaboration with Sparks). Now, they’ve announced that they’re going to begin 2018 by ending that dry spell: The band’s fifth album, Always Ascending, is set for release on February 9th, 2018 via Domino.

Frontman Alex Kapranos called the band’s previous album “a good bookend to a period” and said the new record “feels like the perfect introduction to the decade that’s about to come.” That sounds about right, since lead single “Always Ascending” seems to largely trade in their signature guitar sound for electronic- and disco-inspired dance floor vibes.