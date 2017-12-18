Getty Image

Back in October, Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, co-founder of Psychic TV and industrial pioneers Throbbing Gristle, revealed in a Facebook post that they’d been diagnosed with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Soon after, a GoFundMe was set up on behalf of P-Orridge to fundraise an emergency $10,000 needed for P-Orridge’s treatment. That goal, and another of $30,000 were quickly met, with $45,941 having been raised in the past twenty-one days since the fundraiser was originally started.

The GoFundMe page reads:

“Having canceled (sic) their upcoming tour with PTV3, they are flat broke, three months behind on rent, and undergoing chemo and constant testing. Gen is on oxygen, and unable to do much beyond getting to the hospital. Friends are visiting and contributing what we can, but the expenses keep growing. We want Gen to be warm and fed through the winter, and focused on hopefuly (sic) healing, not finances. The drugs are experimental, but promising. With continued therapy *and* low stress, Gen does not have to die from this, but could be back performing again sometime next year.”

The outpouring of support for P-Orridge has also spread to the music community, with Unknown Pleasure Records soliciting covers of Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV songs for a benefit compilation they plan to release this coming February, and all profits will go to the artist to help overcome the costs of care.

Yesterday the label shared an excerpt from one song set to appear on the comp: a cover of Throbbing Gristle’s “Convincing People” from 20 Jazz Funk Greats, by Canadian musician and queer icon Peaches. You can hear the song below.