Sirius XM Has Announced A George Michael Tribute Channel For January

Island

The surprise Christmas Day loss of pop genius George Michael is still a miserable thing to have to digest. The man was/is an icon and with an outstanding body of work to envy as a complete pop artist. (The Voice (bless ’em) isn’t exactly brimming with George Michaels, is it?) Naturally, the mood has been to reflect on the gems from Michael’s impressive discography and now SiriusXM has promised a week-long radio tribute to the Wham! megaseller.

“Faith, the George Michael Tribute Channel, will air on channel 13 and will run through Jan. 10,” states a message from the broadcasting titan. “It will feature music from the singer’s entire body of work. Fans will hear Michael’s earliest recordings with Wham!, his acclaimed collaborations with Elton John, Aretha Franklin and Queen, plus his solo hits.”

George Michael’s career extends far beyond Faith, the stubble and a dynamite ass so there’s loads of material to mine. Maybe a special on when he and Andrew Ridgley made history as the first “western” act to play China could be cooked up if that’s not too much trouble. Or at least a more nuanced look at “Freeek?” *stares at shoes* Just offering ideas is all.

(Via Billboard)