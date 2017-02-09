HBO

After five years and six seasons, Lena Dunham’s not-exactly-a-commercial-hit-but-Golden-Globe-winning HBO series Girls is coming to an end this Spring. Despite Dunham’s sometimes controversial public persona, her work on Girls feels real and forces millennial viewers to critically evaluate the digital cultural reality in which they participate on a daily basis. It’s a supremely self-aware representation of millennial life, to the point where viewers have an “I know someone exactly like that” moment in almost every single one of its sixty episodes. As HBO’s CEO noted in a recent oral history with The Hollywood Reporter, “I’m sure there are people who watched this show who didn’t see a reflection of them or their lifestyle, but there were millions and millions of people who did.”

Over its thirty hours of narrative, music plays a large part in the show. Scenes throughout the show’s early years are perfectly soundtracked by indie artists, and in later seasons, Allison Williams’ Marnie Michaels becomes a somewhat successful touring musician. The show was even conceived in a musical setting, as Dunham revealed in The Hollywood Reporter interview: “I remember writing it, sitting on the floor listening to Tegan and Sara in my underwear, being like, ‘I’m a genius.'” Sounds about right.

As the show comes to an end, it’s time to revisit its best musical moments, from Marnie’s awkward karaoke, to a stellar one-line cameo from Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig.