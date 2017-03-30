Glastonbury

Glastonbury is one of the largest, most prominent musical festivals in the world. As befitting an event of their stature, the organizers usually manage to draw some of the biggest names in music out to the English countryside on an annual basis. This year is no different. The minds behind Glastonbury have just announced this year’s lineup and it’s packed with some heavy-hitters.

Headlining the six-day festival, which takes place at Worthy Farm in Pilton, U.K. between June 21 and June 25, are Radiohead, Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran, The XX, The National and Katy Perry. Not bad right? A nice mix of alt-rock and big tent pop to close out each night. Of course, it’s once you really dig into the lineup and pick out some of the names from the middle of the poster that things get really interesting.

On the hip-hop side of things, you have grime titan Stormzy as well as Run The Jewels, DJ Shadow, and Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals. For indie rock fans, theres Father John Misty, The Flaming Lips, and Future Islands. There’s also critical favorites like Sampha, Haim, Solange, Thundercat and Angel Olsen. And then for your parents there’s Barry Gibb, Kris Kristofferson, and The Jacksons.

You can check out the near-complete Glastonbury lineup in the poster below.

