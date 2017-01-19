Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Maybe it takes a band based on virtual characters to remind us of the important, precious nature of our humanity — because that’s exactly what the Gorillaz new song “Hallelujah Money” does. On the eve of America’s inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump, a candidate who has stirred a remarkable amount of protest to say the least, Gorillaz have returned with a new video that interrogates the relationship between power, corruption and compassion in the wake of this undeniably historical moment.

Gorillaz co-founders Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett have been working on a return to the world stage with the band, and a new album is on the horizon, but today’s release “Hallelujah Money,” which features Benjamin Clementine, is a timely precursor to that record, which comes later in the year. It’s a musical statement to capture a moment in time, to question the impact of Trump’s inauguration and to mourn the prioritization of power and greed in our current world. Still, it’s the first new music from the band in six years, since the release of their 2011 record The Fall.

Protests against Trump have risen out of his clear business conflicts which he refuses to set aside during the term of his presidency, lewd, sexist behavior and comments toward women, immigration policies that are marked by stereotypical and xenophobic language, and tacit acceptance of the support of white supremacist factions within the US.

If there was ever a time for a call to interrogate the prevalence of prejudice and corruption, it is now, and the new Gorillaz track uses vivid apocalyptic and allegoric imagery to comment on the situation — and goes further with chilling, twisted lyrics such as “love is the root of all evil.” It is both a commentary on America and the rest of the world.