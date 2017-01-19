Gorillaz Return After Six Years With Apocalyptic ‘Hallelujah Money’ Video On Inauguration Eve

01.19.17 1 hour ago 4 Comments

Subscribe to UPROXX

Maybe it takes a band based on virtual characters to remind us of the important, precious nature of our humanity — because that’s exactly what the Gorillaz new song “Hallelujah Money” does. On the eve of America’s inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump, a candidate who has stirred a remarkable amount of protest to say the least, Gorillaz have returned with a new video that interrogates the relationship between power, corruption and compassion in the wake of this undeniably historical moment.

Gorillaz co-founders Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett have been working on a return to the world stage with the band, and a new album is on the horizon, but today’s release “Hallelujah Money,” which features Benjamin Clementine, is a timely precursor to that record, which comes later in the year. It’s a musical statement to capture a moment in time, to question the impact of Trump’s inauguration and to mourn the prioritization of power and greed in our current world. Still, it’s the first new music from the band in six years, since the release of their 2011 record The Fall.

Protests against Trump have risen out of his clear business conflicts which he refuses to set aside during the term of his presidency, lewd, sexist behavior and comments toward women, immigration policies that are marked by stereotypical and xenophobic language, and tacit acceptance of the support of white supremacist factions within the US.

If there was ever a time for a call to interrogate the prevalence of prejudice and corruption, it is now, and the new Gorillaz track uses vivid apocalyptic and allegoric imagery to comment on the situation — and goes further with chilling, twisted lyrics such as “love is the root of all evil.” It is both a commentary on America and the rest of the world.

TAGSDamon Albarndonald trumpGORILLAZHallelujah Moneyjamie hewlett

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 3 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 6 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP