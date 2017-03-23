Gorillaz Officially Announce Their New Album ‘Humanz’

VEVO/GORILLAZ

Damon Albarn’s virtual band Gorillaz have officially announced the title of their comeback album, their first full-length effort since 2010’s Plastic Beach. Humanz is out April 28th and features such musical luminaries like Grace Jones, Mavis Staples, Danny Brown, De La Soul, Pusha T, Kali Uchis, Kelela, Vince Staples, Jehnny Beth from Savages, D.R.A.M., Popcaan, Jamie Principle, Kilo Kish, Anthony Hamilton, Peven Everett, and Zebra Katz.

We already got our first taste of the album with “Hallelujah Money,” which we exclusively premiered a few months ago, and are likely getting four more tracks from the album at some point today. With Albarn’s upcoming interview on BBC Radio 1’s MistaJam, we will hopefully also be getting a little more information regarding more shows from Gorillaz in support of Humanz.

Speaking of shows, Gorillaz also recently announced their return to the stage in the form of the Demon Dayz festival, for which details are scant besides the fact that Gorillaz will perform, and it will take place on June 10th at the Dreamland amusement park in Margate, England. Tickets for the festival are on sale here, and if you can’t make it out to Margate, you can stream the entire thing on RedBullTv.