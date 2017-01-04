Why Every Artist Wants To Work With Chance The Rapper

Chance The Rapper Will Headline Governors Ball 2017

01.04.17

Seven years after the first-ever Governors Ball, the festival will return to New York’s Randall’s Island Park for the first weekend in June to fill Manhattan with some of the biggest talent in the music world. Fresh off the release of a new Christmas EP and the ever-growing speculation of a collaborative EP with Childish Gambino, Chance The Rapper will headline the festival, alongside hard rock staples Tool in their first New York appearance in over a decade, and indie rock staples Phoenix.

Other performers include a rare post-“Awaken, My Love!” appearance from Childish Gambino, Lorde presumably in support of recently-completed follow-up to 2013’s Pure Heroine, Wu-Tang Clan (do you think they’ll play songs from that exclusively Shkreli-owned album?), and a stateside appearance from Skepta. Check out the full lineup and the announcement video below.

Governors Ball

As in past years, Founders Entertainment will once again put a big emphasis on giving back to the New York community with the 2017 installment, adding to the $125+ million of economic benefit that has already been generated for the surrounding area. Additionally, Founders will be offering GA tickets to Governors Ball 2017 in exchange for volunteer hours at local non-for-profit food programs including the Salvation Army, Food Bank for NYC, NY Common Pantry, Project Find, and Randall’s Island Park Alliance, allowing concert-goers to play an active role in helping to reduce hunger and improve the lives of New Yorkers in need.

