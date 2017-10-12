Green Day Officially Declare Themselves ‘God’s Favorite Band’ On Their Greatest Hits Album

10.12.17 7 mins ago

Reprise Records

Earlier this year, during a stop at the legendary Ed Sullivan Theater for an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, there was a comedic bit before Green Day‘s performance — that was seemingly strange at the time but makes more sense now in retrospect — that saw God himself ask if he could introduce the band, claiming, “I’m a huge fan.” This prompted Colbert to call Green Day “God’s favorite band,” and the thus the title of the legendary group’s second greatest hits compilation, out November 17th, was born.

The collection spans from Kerplunk to Revolution Radio, and at least touches upon almost everything in between, with the sad exception of anything from 1995’s Insomniac. Additionally, God’s Favorite Band will include two new tracks, one called “Back In The USA,” and another a re-recording of Revolution Radio‘s “Ordinary World,” featuring guest vocals from Miranda Lambert, whom Billie Joe Armstrong previously collaborated at the 2014 Grammys in tribute of the late Phil Everly.

Check out the track listing below, and pre-order God’s Favorite Band here, with special bundles including apparel, patches, and prayer candles.

Track Listing”
1. “2000 Light Years Away”
2. “Longview”
3. “Welcome To Paradise”
4. “Basket Case”
5. “When I Come Around”
6. “She”
7. “Brain Stew”
8. “Hitchin’ a Ride”
9. “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)”
10. “Minority”
11. “Warning”
12. “American Idiot”
13. “Boulevard of Broken Dreams”
14. “Holiday”
15. “Wake Me Up When September Ends”
16. “Know Your Enemy”
17. “21 Guns”
18. “Oh Love”
19. “Bang Bang”
20. “Still Breathing”
21. “Ordinary World (feat Miranda Lambert)”
22. “Back In The USA”

