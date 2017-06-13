Green Day’s ‘Revolution Radio’ Video Brings Them Back To The Hub Of ’90s Pop-Punk

06.13.17

If you want to feel old, put the radio on a classic rock station the next time you’re in the car. Within a few songs, you just might hear some Green Day, aka a band that helped define many of our childhoods but is now by considered classic rock by some. Existential crises aside, Billie Joe Armstrong and company sure have been around for a while now: Their first EP, 1,000 Hours, came out in 1989.

That’s around the time when the band was a critical part of the ’90s pop-punk revival at 924 Gilman Street, a now-legendary Berkeley, California venue that helped launch the careers of groups like Rancid, The Offspring, and, of course, Green Day. They’ve played a lot of different venues since then, but in their new video for “Revolution Radio,” they return and pay homage to the place where it all started for them.

The video cuts back and forth between footage of the group playing Gilman in present day and what looks like VHS footage of the baby-faced band putting on a show in the early ’90s. It’s a fitting look back at Green Day’s roots, especially since the song itself is pretty good; If you were to somehow travel back in time and play “Revolution Radio” for a 20-something Armstrong, he’d probably take it as a sign that time won’t strip his band of its soul.

Watch the “Revolution Radio” video above, and revisit our review of a recent “Revolution Radio” tour stop here.

