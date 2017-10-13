Getty Image

By October 1997, Green Day had become massive mainstream rockstars. Gone were the days of the Gilman Street club shows, the massive success of 1994’s Dookie catapulting them into the world sold-out arena tours and award shows that would only grow exponentially a decade later with American Idiot. The period that existed between Dookie and American Idiot is a very interesting one that saw a band learning to exist and branch out within their new reality, while trying to stay true to the values upon which they were founded.

1997’s Nimrod, released twenty years ago this week, shows the broad spectrum of Green Day’s ability. Across eighteen tracks, the trio showcased their knack for gritty, harsh punk songs like “Take Back,” put alongside the ballad “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)” that is still used in every photo montage to this day, two decades later.

Nimrod touches upon Green Day’s heaviest and their most experimental, with tracks complemented by flourishes of string and brass instruments that saw the band’s first steps outside the abilities of the core trio of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool and into a space where they could flesh out their sound to the band that we know today.