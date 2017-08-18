Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Today has been a long time coming for fans of the indie rock group Grizzly Bear. After five long years of waiting, the band has finally delivered their fifth album Painted Ruins. To mark that occasion, and raw a few more eyeballs to the project, the band appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday night, where they aired out the gloomy, ethereal single “Mourning Sound.”

Bathed in a wash of red light, the group serenaded the studio audience and viewers at home with a waterfall of vocal harmonies, echoing guitars and thumping percussion. As Colbert himself noted in the introduction, this wasn’t the first time they logged an appearance with the late night host. “The last time I saw my musical guests tonight, we were on a warship in the Hudson [River].” This is actually true.

For those that don’t remember, back in 2012 while he was still on Comedy Central, Colbert organized a one-time “festival” he named Stephest Colbchella where he brought on Grizzly Bear and conducted an interview with them in a topsy, turvy lifeboat. Then they sang “Row, Row, Row, Your Boat,” because of course they did.

You can watch Grizzly Bear perform “Mourning Sound” in the video above.