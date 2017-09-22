Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s already been a month since the first Christmas tree showed up to Costco, and by now you might have noticed a full aisle carved out for Christmas decorations at your neighborhood CVS. Nevermind that the calendar just switched to the fall season today — Christmas is coming whether you like it or not.

So, of course September is not too early to start talking Christmas albums. And leave it to Gwen Stefani to make a snow angel in the autumn leaves with both a new Christmas album and a single from that collection.

You Make It Feel Like Christmas will drop on October 6 via Interscope, and will feature Stefani’s take on both traditional songs (“Jingle Bells,” “Let It Snow,” and “White Christmas”) and more younger-appealing Christmas classics (“Last Christmas” and “Santa Baby). The collection will also offer some original Christmas tunes from the No Doubt frontperson,

The jewel in the crown might be the album’s first sampling, a collaboration between Stefani and her romantic partner/former The Voice co-host Blake Shelton also titled “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” which you can hear above. The jolly country-pop crossover tune was written together by the pair along with Justin Tranter, while Tranter helped write the other five album originals along with Stefani and busbee.

Take a listen to Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” above, and view the tracklisting to the album of the same name below.

1. “Jingle Bells”

2. “Let It Snow”

3. “Silent Night”

4. “My Gift Is You”

5. “When I Was A Little Girl”

6. “Last Christmas”

7. “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” feat. Blake Shelton

8. “Under The Christmas Lights”

9. “Santa Baby”

10. “White Christmas”

11. “Never Kissed Anyone With Blue Eyes”

12. “Christmas Eve”