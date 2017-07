Getty Image

Over the past few months, it’s seemed like everything has been going right for Paramore leader Hayley Williams. The band’s new album, After Laughter, is one of 2017’s more resoundingly fantastic releases, and their cover of Drake’s “Passionfruit” is also pretty darn good. However, there’s a bit of change developing in her personal life, since she just announced that she and husband Chad Gilbert, guitarist of New Found Glory, are getting divorced.