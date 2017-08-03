Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After teasing the song earlier this week, the video for Diplo’s “Phurrr” is finally out. The song is from the upcoming Bollywood film Jab Harry Met Sejal. Its title may sound like a homage to the Hollywood classic, When Harry Met Sally, but according to the filmmakers, they have little to do with one another.

The song is a collaboration between Diplo and Bollywood songwriting heavyweight Pritam. It starts off like you might expect, with the verse grounded by Pritam’s vocal and a deep bass line. Once the chorus comes in it’s really Diplo’s chance to shine and the song gets well… Diplo-y. Amsterdam-based DJ Rocky Wellstack also gets a production credit.

The video features cuts from the film as well as its lead, Shah Rukh Khan, decked out in shades palling around with Diplo next to some expensive cars. They watch a group of dancers and show off some moves of their own.

“Phurrr” is not the first time a western pop star dabbled in the world of Bollywood. In 2008, Snoop Dogg collaborated with RDB on the title track to Singh Is Kinng.

And Kylie Minogue may or may not be remembered for her contribution to “Chiggy Wiggy,” from the 2009 film Blue.

The video arrives the same day that the first episode of Viceland’s new series, What Would Diplo Do? airs. The show stars James Van Der Beek playing a satirical caricature of the titular EDM DJ.

What Would Diplo Do? airs tonight on Viceland at 10 PM. Jab Harry Met Sejal opens worldwide on August 4th.