It’s not often that you see Hiss Golden Messenger performing on late night television: The band hasn’t been on TV since 2014. They made the most of their appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers yesterday, though, and performed “Domino (Time Will Tell)” with a ten-piece band that brought plenty of soulful, Springsteen-esque heartland rock vibes. Watching the performance, it’s clear why this track landed at No. 24 on our Best Songs Of 2017 list.

M.C. Taylor previously said that the song is about how life as a traveling musician has shown him that people are more similar than they may think:

“‘Domino’ is an acknowledgment that what I do for a living is, on its face, funny. But this life has a pull for me; traveling for a living has been existentially good. It’s hard, and hard things are good, I think. When you travel a lot, so many perceived differences between people are flattened, and you realize how small the world is, and how everybody wants the same things — love, warmth, shelter, food, happiness.”

Watch Hiss Golden Messenger perform “Domino (Time Will Tell)” above, and read our interview with M.C. Taylor here. The group also recently announced a string of Texas shows with Bon Iver from January 20th to the 23rd, so find their upcoming live dates below.

12/6/2017 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

12/7/2017 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

12/8/2017 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

12/9/2017 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live

12/11/2017 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

1/20/2018 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

1/21/2018 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

1/22/2018 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

1/23/2018 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

3/2-4/2018 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

7/26/2018 – Floyd, VA @ FloydFest