Getty Image

Here’s one you probably weren’t expecting. In an excerpt of her mother’s new book obtained by New York Magazine, Ivanka Trump claims that she underwent a massive punk rock phase during the 1990s. No, you didn’t misread that. The daughter and Special Assistant to the President of the United States says that she was “really into Nirvana” in particular and went so far as to dye her hair blue.

“Mom wasn’t a fan of this decision. She took one look at me and immediately went out to the nearest drugstore to buy a $10 box of Nice’n Easy,” Trump wrote. “That night, she forced me to dye my hair back to blond. The color she picked out was actually three shades lighter than my natural color…and I have never looked back!” So, in case you were wondering about how she arrived at the near-platinum sheen she dons to this day, now you know!

As for Nirvana, like many teenagers coming up in the ’90s, Ivanka claims that the 1994 suicide of Kurt Cobain hit her pretty hard. “It was a shock and I was distraught. Mom had no idea who Kurt Cobain was, and she sympathized only so much,” she wrote. “After twenty-four hours of my crying inconsolably in my room, alone — major melodrama — Mom had to pull me out of there to go down to dinner.”

Still no word on what she thinks of Pixies or Big Black.