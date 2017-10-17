Getty Image

Apparently, Ivanka Trump was a very different person in the ’90s than she is now. In her mother Ivana Trump’s new book Raising Trump, Ivanka did some writing as well, and she used some of that real estate to talk about the “punk phase” she went through as a teenager.

“During my punk phase in the nineties, I was really into Nirvana,” she wrote. “My wardrobe consisted of ripped corduroy jeans and flannel shirts.” She goes on to say that she even dyed her hair blue once, and that after Kurt Kobain died, she spent “twenty-four hours […] crying inconsolably in my room, alone.”

Trump seems to believe what she’s saying, but a ton of Twitter users don’t seem to, and they really went in on the First Daughter. “Watching a Lollapalooza concert from a press box doesn’t count,” one user wrote. “Her punk phase involved heavy eyeliner, ‘Complicated’ by Avril Lavigne and trying to ride a skateboard once while being trailed by chauffeur,” said another. A third chimed in, “No it’s true, she once totally wore plaid to the Met Gala.”

Twitter was full of reactions like these, so check out some of the best ones below.