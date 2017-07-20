The Worst Songs Of 2017 Are All By Social Media Influencer Jake Paul

Instagram

Earlier this week, a report by Los Angeles television station KTLA about social media star and “influencer” Jake Paul terrorizing his poor neighbors in West LA with his insufferably obnoxious antics went viral. (If you haven’t seen the video yet, I highly recommend it, especially if you feel like strongly disliking somebody.)

For Paul, going viral is business as usual — the 20-year-old Cleveland native has 8.6 million followers on Youtube, 8.5 million followers on Instagram, and 1.76 million followers on Twitter. It’s estimated that his videos have accumulated 1.3 billion views, ushering him into the mainstream entertainment industry in 2016 via a supporting role on Disney’s Bizaardvark.

Unsurprisingly, Paul’s reach (which has started to eclipse that of his older brother and fellow influencer, Logan) has garnered a huge payday from brands and venture capitalists, which Paul has used to set up Team 10, a self-described “incubator” for up-and-coming social-media personalities.

“I want to be the Dr. Dre of social media,” Paul told People last year. “I want to take my success and replicate it with other artists.”

Because I am extremely old, I had no clue who Jake Paul was until the KTLA story. There was a time, long ago, when seeing a hyperactive kid terrorize adults might’ve caused me to sympathize with the kid, who’s merely trying to enjoy being young, dumb, and responsibility-free. Like Ferris Bueller with better abs! But, again, because I’m a decrepit codger, I immediately sided with his neighbors, who just want to walk down their own street without being accosted by hopped-up jocks who didn’t take their ADD medicine this morning.