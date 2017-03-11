Getty Image

It’s been a few months since we learned Ed Sheeran had his face sliced open by Princess Beatrice, but it’s a fine time to remember since his latest album Divide ruling the charts and breaking records. The reviews might be a little brutal and even a bit personal, but none of that is stopping fans from picking up the album.

So why look back on a botched fake knighting? Well since Sheeran is in the headlines, it seems people are asking questions about anything they can grab onto. That’s why James Blunt was hit with a question about the sword cutting over at Shortlist and ended up revealing that the entire thing was a lie: