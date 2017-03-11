Emma Watson Responds To That Picture

03.11.17 53 mins ago 2 Comments

It’s been a few months since we learned Ed Sheeran had his face sliced open by Princess Beatrice, but it’s a fine time to remember since his latest album Divide ruling the charts and breaking records. The reviews might be a little brutal and even a bit personal, but none of that is stopping fans from picking up the album.

So why look back on a botched fake knighting? Well since Sheeran is in the headlines, it seems people are asking questions about anything they can grab onto. That’s why James Blunt was hit with a question about the sword cutting over at Shortlist and ended up revealing that the entire thing was a lie:

You were there when Ed Sheeran’s face was cut, allegedly by Princess Beatrice as she went to mock-knight you. What actually happened?

Ed was drunk, messing around, and he cut himself. We made a fancy story up; people fell for it. It was very embarrassing.

How much of it was made up?

All of it. Apart from the actual scar. It’s bizarre that people fell for it. I blame him. He must be desperate – he’s trying to sell records.

