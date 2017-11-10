Rolling Stone Founder Jann Wenner Has Been Accused Of Offering Work In Exchange For Sex

11.10.17

Since Jann Wenner announced he was selling Rolling Stone earlier this year, unfavorable stories have been circulating with increased fervor. This is largely because of the biography written about him that has resulted in an estrangement between the biographer and Wenner. But today things got much worse for Wenner, as Buzzfeed has published an in-depth of account of alleged sexual misconduct.

The incident is said to have taken place in 2005 when writer Ben Ryan was 27 and trying to kickstart his career. After being contacted by Wenner for a meeting and request for pitches, Ryan understandably thought it would be his big break. According to Ryan, though, that meeting quickly became a nightmare.

During the encounter, Ryan says Wenner pounced on him. “I had Jann Wenner’s tongue in my mouth,” he said. “I went along for a second but then said something to the effect of ‘oh please, I’m not that kind of girl.’”

TAGSJann Wennerrolling stonesexual misconduct

