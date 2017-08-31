There’s no word yet on what Jessie Ware’s upcoming third album will be titled, but that’s not a huge deal, because we do know that whatever it’s called, it’s off to a strong start so far. Lead single “Midnight” is a bombastic, soulful pop track that owes a debt to ’90s R&B, and this morning, Ware took to Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Apple Radio show to premiere “Selfish Love,” which slows things down for a smoother, sexier, and bass-carried vibe with a distinct Latin flair. You can also watch the dreamy video above.
Ware told Lowe that the song came about during a frustrating songwriting session with producer Benny Blanco in December 2016, and she was starting to worry that she “couldn’t write another song now that [she] was a mom and [she] was tired.” Then Blanco saved the day by getting his phone out:
“Benny whipped [his phone] out of his pocket and was like, ‘Look, I have this voice note. Me and Ryan… Tedder… messed about with this idea last week,’ and it’s Ryan singing on the acoustic guitar, and it was the chorus. I was like, ‘This is incredible. Please, can we work with this?’ It feels [like] Sade, it feels like we can make it a bit D’Angelo.”
Listen to “Selfish Love” and Ware’s interview with Lowe, in which she also talks about working with Ed Sheeran, Ryan Tedder, Francis and the Lights, and others, above.
Join The Discussion: Log In With