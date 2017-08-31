Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There’s no word yet on what Jessie Ware’s upcoming third album will be titled, but that’s not a huge deal, because we do know that whatever it’s called, it’s off to a strong start so far. Lead single “Midnight” is a bombastic, soulful pop track that owes a debt to ’90s R&B, and this morning, Ware took to Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Apple Radio show to premiere “Selfish Love,” which slows things down for a smoother, sexier, and bass-carried vibe with a distinct Latin flair. You can also watch the dreamy video above.

Ware told Lowe that the song came about during a frustrating songwriting session with producer Benny Blanco in December 2016, and she was starting to worry that she “couldn’t write another song now that [she] was a mom and [she] was tired.” Then Blanco saved the day by getting his phone out:

“Benny whipped [his phone] out of his pocket and was like, ‘Look, I have this voice note. Me and Ryan… Tedder… messed about with this idea last week,’ and it’s Ryan singing on the acoustic guitar, and it was the chorus. I was like, ‘This is incredible. Please, can we work with this?’ It feels [like] Sade, it feels like we can make it a bit D’Angelo.”

Listen to “Selfish Love” and Ware’s interview with Lowe, in which she also talks about working with Ed Sheeran, Ryan Tedder, Francis and the Lights, and others, above.