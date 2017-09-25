Jimmy Page Teases The Arrival Of A Long, Lost Yardbirds Live Album

Vimeo

Jimmy Page has spent the last several years curating the release of a number of remastered versions of iconic releases by his seminal band Led Zeppelin. Now, with the cupboard seemingly bare on the Zeppelin front, he’s apparently decided to look back even further into his illustrious career by dusting off a long, lost live album created by his earlier group The Yardbirds.

Titled Yardbirds ’68, the new record chronicles a fabled live show that the group performed and recorded at the Anderson Theatre in New York City on March 30, 1968. It was one of the final performances ever given by the group before they decided to call it a day just a few short months later. During this gig, Page busted out early versions of future Zeppelin classics like “Dazed And Confused” and “White Summer.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Epic Records actually released the show all the way back in 1971 for a short while, hoping to gain some sales off of Page’s newfound superstardom in Zeppelin, but he took swift legal action to have it pulled, and it’s remained in the vault ever since. In addition to the live show, Yardbirds ’68 will also include a bevy of late-era material — Page has dubbed them “studio sketches,” some of which have never been heard before, including a very early rendition of the Led Zeppelin III favorite “Tangerine.”

Yardbirds ’68 is set to drop on November 5 and is available for pre-order on Jimmy Page’s official website now. You can check out the full tracklist below.

LIVE AT ANDERSON THEATRE

1. “Train Kept A-Rollin’”

2. “Mr. You’re a Better Man Than I”

3. “Heart Full of Soul”

4. “Dazed and Confused”

5. “My Baby”

6. “Over Under Sideways Down”

7. “Drinking Muddy Water”

8. “Shapes of Things”

9. “White Summer”

10. “I’m a Man”

STUDIO SKETCHES

1. “Avron Knows”

2. “Spanish Blood”

3. “Knowing That I’m Losing You” (“Tangerine”)

4. “Taking a Hold on Me”

5. “Drinking Muddy Water (Version Two)”

6. “My Baby”

7. “Avron’s Eyes”

8. “Spanish Blood (Instrumental)”