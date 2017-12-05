John Mayer Has Been Hospitalized To Undergo An Emergency Appendectomy

Getty Image

John Mayer was admitted into a hospital earlier this morning after experiencing significant abdominal pain, and is preparing to receive an emergency appendectomy. According to a statement put out by the Dead & Company that was received by Variety, “Early this morning, Tuesday, December 5th, John Mayer was admitted into the hospital for emergency appendectomy forcing the Dead & Company December 5th concert in New Orleans to be postponed.”

It’s unclear at the moment how significant the recovery time might be following a procedure of this nature and how many dates of Mayer’s tour with the Dead & Company might be affected after their planned show this evening in New Orleans. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Mayer opened up about what it meant to hit the road with Bob Weir and bring some of those iconic Grateful Dead tracks to life once again. “As much as I’m committed to making it work from the inside,” Mayer said, “I’m just excited to be there and in that spirit.” Adding, “I’m on a journey of finding out what is essential to the mix and how I can do that – which part of my voice I can add and which part of the original voice needs to be there.”

We’ll update this story as soon as there are new developments to report. In the meantime, here’s wishing John Mayer a speedy recovery.