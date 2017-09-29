BBC

Earlier in September, it was revealed that Queens of the Stone Age mastermind Josh Homme would appear on an episode of “Bedtime Stories,” a segment that airs on the BBC’s children’s network CBeebies, joining the ranks of acclaimed actors Tom Hardy and Captain America himself, Chris Evans.

As it would turn out, Homme wasn’t all that bizarre of a choice for the segment, as CBeebies has released the first clip of his episode, which sees the outspoken frontman showing his soft side, reading Julia Donaldson’s 2010 picture book Zog, that tells the story of an accident-prone student dragon… all while accompanied by a toy dragon named Snoop-Bob Meatball. You literally cannot make this up.

In the clip, Homme tells his young viewers that “even dragons need to rest,” before proclaiming that “it’s time for Snoop-Bob Meatball to go to sleep and you too! So snuggle up and dream of far away places. And I’ll see you soon for another bedtime story, night night!” Check out the clip below, and join us in feeling incredibly lucky that it exists.

🐲 Josh Homme and his dragon friend Snoop-Bob Meatball read the @CBeebiesHQ Bedtime Story on 6 October: https://t.co/m2WOqctaq6 pic.twitter.com/7WfqV1n785 — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) September 29, 2017

Homme’s full segment of “Bedtime Stories” airs October 6th, which will be the first of many that he has recorded for the series, according to NME. Queens of the Stone Age’s excellent new album Villains is out now, and the band is currently on a massive world tour. Check out the remaining dates here.