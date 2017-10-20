Given the volume of new music that drops every day, it can be hard to remember a single that came out a couple months ago. Justin Bieber and Bloodpop’s “Friends,” though, is a banger, a synth-heavy lament that shows Bieber may not be over a certain special someone.

The title could also be interpreted as a reflection of the songwriting process, though, since Bieber crafted the tune with Bloodpop, Justin Tranter, and Julia Michaels, the latter two of whom previously worked on Bieber’s “Sorry.” Michaels also sang backing vocals on the original version of “Friends,” and on the new remix of the song, her voice is brought right to the front, as the song has been transformed into a duet between Michaels and Bieber.

Michaels holds her own carrying the track with Bieber, and with another singer on the track, it could be said that the meaning of the song gets changed a little bit: Instead of what was potentially an unrequited longing for what once was turns into a narrative about two people who both aren’t entirely over a relationship that’s met its end.

Listen to the “Friends” remix above, and revisit our look at the beauty of Michael’s damaged millennial pop here.