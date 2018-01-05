Justin Timberlake’s ‘Filthy’ Is Good, Clean Fun From The Pop Showman

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Justin Timberlake’s relationship with producer Timbaland dates back to T-Lake’s debut solo album, Justified, including one of his biggest hits from that record, “Cry Me A River.” The following years have seen the collaboration grow extensively, a partnership that could have been viewed as in jeopardy when Timberlake revealed that his upcoming album, Man Of The Woods, was going to incorporate more American rock and country influences. But the dynamic duo is back together for the lead single “Filthy,” and it’s like no time has passed at all.

If there is anything to be gleaned from this first taste, it’s that Justin Timberlake’s latest move will be tough to peg as a particular sound or genre. That’s why the album has already promised four different singles that will show the range of what the record contains. This sampling, which is co-produced by Timberlake, Timbaland, and Danja with additional writing credits from James Fauntleroy and Larrance Dopson, is deliberate in not throwing a left-field turn for the singer, instead opting for straightforward funk with a sprinkling of glam rock showmanship. For the Mark Romanek-directed video, Timberlake parades his dancing skill while playing a modern day inventor showing off his latest creation: a grooving robot. It’s the kind of good clean fun that Timberlake excels at, until things get a little racy by the finish

Check out Justin Timberlake’s “Filthy” video above, and look for Man Of The Woods when it is released on February 2nd.