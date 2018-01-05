Justin Timberlake’s ‘Filthy’ Is Good, Clean Fun From The Pop Showman

#Justin Timberlake
01.04.18 2 hours ago

Justin Timberlake’s relationship with producer Timbaland dates back to T-Lake’s debut solo album, Justified, including one of his biggest hits from that record, “Cry Me A River.” The following years have seen the collaboration grow extensively, a partnership that could have been viewed as in jeopardy when Timberlake revealed that his upcoming album, Man Of The Woods, was going to incorporate more American rock and country influences. But the dynamic duo is back together for the lead single “Filthy,” and it’s like no time has passed at all.

If there is anything to be gleaned from this first taste, it’s that Justin Timberlake’s latest move will be tough to peg as a particular sound or genre. That’s why the album has already promised four different singles that will show the range of what the record contains. This sampling, which is co-produced by Timberlake, Timbaland, and Danja with additional writing credits from James Fauntleroy and Larrance Dopson, is deliberate in not throwing a left-field turn for the singer, instead opting for straightforward funk with a sprinkling of glam rock showmanship. For the Mark Romanek-directed video, Timberlake parades his dancing skill while playing a modern day inventor showing off his latest creation: a grooving robot. It’s the kind of good clean fun that Timberlake excels at, until things get a little racy by the finish

Check out Justin Timberlake’s “Filthy” video above, and look for Man Of The Woods when it is released on February 2nd.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Timberlake
TAGSJUSTIN TIMBERLAKEMan Of The Woodstimbaland

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 days ago
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP