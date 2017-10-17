Instagram

24-year-old Chattanooga-native Kane Brown made music history this week, becoming the first artist ever to top all five of Billboard’s main country charts at the same time. For the week ending on October 28, Brown’s name can be found at the top of the list in the Top Country Albums, Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay, Country Digital Song Sales and Country Streaming Songs categories.

The massive amount of success comes back to his hit single “What Ifs” featuring Lauren Alaina. Originally, he intended the song to feature only himself, but then switched tack and made it a duet. The chemistry between both artists is palpable and comes from a very real place. The two have known each other going all the way back to their time in the seventh grade choir. “Yeah, we were the awkward kids,” Brown told Billboard. “Once we decided on adding a woman to ‘What Ifs,’ I knew that I wanted Lauren to sing it, and, of course, she killed it.”

As for his growing popularity? “I’ve had a good-size fan base for a while,” he added. “Now that I’m with RCA, they were able to get radio onboard and it’s just really awesome to see their support and ‘What Ifs’ going to No. 1.”

You can catch Brown’s chart-topper “What Ifs” below.

