Kane Brown Makes History By Becoming The First Artist To Simultaneously Lead Five Country Charts

Deputy Music Editor
10.17.17

Instagram

24-year-old Chattanooga-native Kane Brown made music history this week, becoming the first artist ever to top all five of Billboard’s main country charts at the same time. For the week ending on October 28, Brown’s name can be found at the top of the list in the Top Country Albums, Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay, Country Digital Song Sales and Country Streaming Songs categories.

The massive amount of success comes back to his hit single “What Ifs” featuring Lauren Alaina. Originally, he intended the song to feature only himself, but then switched tack and made it a duet. The chemistry between both artists is palpable and comes from a very real place. The two have known each other going all the way back to their time in the seventh grade choir. “Yeah, we were the awkward kids,” Brown told Billboard. “Once we decided on adding a woman to ‘What Ifs,’ I knew that I wanted Lauren to sing it, and, of course, she killed it.”

As for his growing popularity? “I’ve had a good-size fan base for a while,” he added. “Now that I’m with RCA, they were able to get radio onboard and it’s just really awesome to see their support and ‘What Ifs’ going to No. 1.”

You can catch Brown’s chart-topper “What Ifs” below.

Around The Web

TAGSKane BrownWhat Ifs

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 6 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP