This point has already been beaten into the ground many times, but if you’re going to a concert, you (and those behind you) will probably have a better time if you don’t spend the whole show holding your phone in the air. Sure, take a quick video or two for your Snapchat story, but just be in the moment and enjoy yourself. One unlucky fan learned this lesson the hard way, and it was pretty hilarious.

During Katy Perry’s concert on Friday in Salt Lake City, big inflatable eyeballs were bouncing around on stage during her performance of “Roar.” Perry started kicking them, and in the video you can watch above, one of the balls made a bee-line right for one fan’s head. Their phone, which was taking video at the time, took the blow, which made for a great first-person clip.

The fan, Jordan Hanks, described the incident:

“Out of nowhere there were these huge giant blow up eyeballs that were on the stage. Some people were throwing them around, but one landed right by Katy and she kicked it! I didn’t realize that she was kicking it right at my face until it was too late. The ball hit me right square in the face and knocked my phone out of my hands. I was so shocked and started laughing hysterically. Everyone around me asked me if I was okay and I was just laughing uncontrollably. My phone died shortly after, so once I got home and charged it I watched the video and it was hilarious.”

