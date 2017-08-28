Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj teamed up for a new track off Katy’s Witness album, the drama-confronting/diss track “Swish Swish” that’s longText been rumored to be about all that Taylor Swift drama.

The video dropped last week, and there was speculation that Taylor would be involved, but nothing turned up. Tonight, Katy and Nicki debuted the song live at the VMAs, which Katy is hosting and Taylor used to drop her hotly anticipated new video for “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Aside from hosting, Perry has a few nominations tonight, for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, Best Direction, and Best Visual Effects, while Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj’s “Side To Side” couldn’t take home Best Choreography over Kanye West’s “Fade.” This performance was certainly another visual feat though, as an enormous basketball court and plenty of other paraphernalia related to the sport popped up to help Katy and Nicki close out the show. It all culminated with Katy Perry hanging over the basketball hoop, right after Nicki broke things down in a sexy ref outfit. Watch it all go down above.

Now that the VMAs have come to an end, keep track of all of tonight’s winners with our updated list, right here.