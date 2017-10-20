Katy Perry Got Stuck Hanging In Mid-Air On A Prop Saturn During A Show

10.20.17 1 hour ago

As a global pop megastar, Katy Perry’s live shows go to outrageous extremes with stage design (as we saw during her basketball-themed performance of “Swish Swish” during the VMAs). She’s in the middle of a tour now, and part of her set includes a Saturn-shaped part of the stage that’s suspended in the air, with Perry on it, surrounded by other planets. During her performance in Nashville on Wednesday, the planetary stage stayed in the air, which was great for scientific accuracy but not so much for Perry, who was just stuck hanging there.

“I’m really stuck,” she told the crowd. “This is the first time that I’ve been stuck in space. I know I’m kind of a space cadet, but actually this thing is being stuck right now.”

As Perry hung in the air, she kept things light and had fun with the crowd. “I’m going to be stuck here forever,” she said. “What should I do? Should I tell some jokes? Should I tell some stories? Should I just sing another song?”

Eventually, the planet was lowered, Perry found her way back to the stage, and the show went on. Moments like these show that even the biggest productions aren’t immune to issues, and that Perry’s skilled at thinking on her (suspended) feet and rolling with the cosmic punches.

