Prince covers serve a dual purpose. One, they tend to be pretty great canvases for artists to do whatever they want — a testament to the strength of The Purple One’s songwriting. And for fans locked out from streaming the songs by the late legend’s notorious stinginess with his own catalog, they can be the only way to hear the song legally, period.

Lambchop, the Nashville folk experimentalist who landed on our best folk albums of 2016 list, mellow out one of Prince’s most straightforward rock songs and replace the original’s new-wave-y instrumentation with a bass guitar and a piano that leaves their version sounding like an auto-tuned lounge singer’s shout-out to the music of his college years.

The FLOTUS band covered the song as a way to promote their upcoming tour and it’s pretty great. Have a listen of top.

Of course, if you just want to hear the original (and don’t subscribe to Tidal almost exclusively for the purpose like yours truly), you may soon have the chance. According to reports by the New York Times, all of the major streaming services are hoping to launch the Prince catalog on their respective platforms. The launch is being tied into the Prince tribute at the Grammys, with the possibility that Spotify might even advertise the newly acquired music via a commercial during the actual broadcast.

Of course, to do all this would require slicing straight through the Gordian knot of Prince’s estate and all the heirs and rights issues that entails. It might be easier to catch Lambchop on tour. Check out the dates below:

01/25 — Reims, FR @ La Cartonnerie

01/26 — London, UK @ Roundhouse

01/27 — Saint Lo, FR @ Le Normandy

01/28 — Brest, FR @ La Carène

01/29 — Rennes, FR @ Antipode

01/30 — Paris, FR @ Tranbendo

01/31 — La Roche sur Yon, FR @ Fuzzy’on

02/01 — Vendôme, FR @ Le 3ème Volume

02/02 — Nimes, FR @ Paloma

02/03 — St. Etienne, FR @ Le Fil

02/05 — Erlangen, DE @ Markgrafentheater

02/06 — Luzern, CH @ Sudpol

02/07 — Geneva, CH @ Antigel Festival

02/08 — Zurich, CH @ Schauspielhaus

02/09 — Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli/Vredenburg (Cloud Nine)

02/10 — Groningen, NL @ Oosterpoort

02/11 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique

02/12 — Mainz, DE @ Frankfurter Hof

02/14 — Vienna, AT @ WUK

02/15 — Munich, DE @ Kammerspiele

02/16 — Mulhouse, FR @ Génériq Festival

02/17 — Dortmund, DE @ Konzerthaus

02/18 — Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen

02/21 — Cologne, DE @ Gloria

02/22 — Hamburg, DE @ Elbphilharmonie (sold out)

02/24 — Malmo, SE @ KB (Kulturbolaget)

02/25 — Stockholm, SE @ Fasching

02/26 — Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

02/27 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

02/28 — Leipzig, DE @ Felsenkeller

03/01 — Mannheim, DE @ Capitol

03/02 — Linz, AT @ Posthof

03/03 — Ravenna, IT @ Bronson Club

03/04 — Avellino, IT @ Auditorium del Conservatorio

03/05 — Rome, IT @ Auditorium Parco della Musica

03/22 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway Nightclub

03/23 — Iowa City, IA @ The Mill

03/24 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

03/25 — Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark

03/27 — Toronto, ON @ Great Hall on Queen Street

03/28 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

03/30 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

03/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

04/01 — Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

04/02 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/07 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

06/02 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

06/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Bootleg Theater