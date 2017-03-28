The Weeknd Brings His Pen Game To Lana Del Rey’s New Album

Getty Image

The Internet’s favorite dark pop enigma Lana Del Rey is getting an assist from a figure who is just as tantalizing on her upcoming offering. According to ASCAP, the database for music publishing rights organization, The Weeknd is set to have a writing credit on a song called “Lust For Life,” which will be featured on Del Rey’s as-yet untitled 2017 album. The new LP will be a much anticipated follow-up to 2015’s critically and commercially successful Honeymoon.

This isn’t the first time the two artists have appeared together. Del Rey was featured on “Prisoner” from the Canadian singer-songwriter’s Beauty Behind The Madness album in 2015, and popped up again on last year’s Starboy on the tracks “Party Monster” — uncredited — and “Stargirl Interlude.” On the new collaboration, The Weeknd is returning the favor, offering up his poignant pen game to an artist whose lyrics are already considered revelatory and affective.

The collaboration between the two makes musical sense, as both artists tend to revel in the melancholy and dark sides of love. Del Rey’s lead-up to the new record so far includes the slow-burning, densely atmospheric single “Love,” which was released last month. Hopefully we’ll get to hear what these two have in store for us very soon.