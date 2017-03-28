Getty Image

A new venue called Brooklyn Steel will open its doors on April 6, 2017 and to honor its roots, the venue will host Brooklyn-based LCD Soundsystem for a five-show residency.

The new venue, brought to life by The Bowery Ballroom, has a small capacity of 1,800, which sharply contrasts the size of the typical venues that LCD Soundsystem plays to. Because of this, shows will surely offer a more intimate, New York rooted feel.

LCD Soundsystem’s indelible record Sound Of Silver just turned ten years old this month. As a matter of fact, after the 2007 record came out, LCD Soundsystem went on a tour to support Sound Of Silver; two of the shows played on this tour were held at The Bowery Ballroom, almost exactly ten years from the upcoming shows at the new Brooklyn Steel.

LCD Soundsystem will play five shows at Brooklyn Steel from April 6 to April 11, excluding a show on Sunday, April 9. Tickets for all five of the shows will go on sale this Thursday, March 30 at 12PM here. Don’t miss this epic series of five shows honoring Brooklyn and one of its most cherished bands. Additionally, frontman James Murphy said back in January that the band was “still working” towards a new album. Will there be any new songs played at any of the shows during the Brooklyn Steel residency?

Below is the official venue poster for the series of five shows.