Liam Gallagher Recalled The Time Paul McCartney Called Him A ‘Stupid Prick’ Over Pizza

10.06.17

Liam Gallagher has the best stories. What’s more, the Oasis frontman is also one of the most compelling storytellers out there too. It seems like he’s either run into, or has a very definitive opinion about every famous person in the world, and isn’t afraid to open up and share. Take for instance Paul McCartney, a man who has probably had more of an impact on his creative life than anyone this side of John Lennon.

In a recent interview with NME, Gallagher recalled some of his interactions with the Beatle, most of which have gone pretty well, with one minor exception. “I’ve met him a few times he’s been absolutely a dream,” he noted. “The last time was at the Royal Albert Hall. He goes, ‘Why are you always in a rush? Sit down, sit down’. I sit down and he goes, ‘Do you like margaritas?’ I said, ‘Yeah, but I had something before I come out, I don’t eat at this time of night.’

Apparently, and inexplicably, Gallagher thought that Macca was referring to the mozzarella and basil-adorned pizza, a Margherita, while in actuality, he meant the tequila-based beverage. As anyone might have been in that situation, McCartney was kind of thrown by the mix-up. “He said, ‘They’re f*ckin’ drinks, you stupid prick’. I thought he was offering me a pizza.”

Now, it’s admittedly hard to imagine the words “stupid prick” coming out of someone like Paul McCartney’s mouth, but, well, there you go!

