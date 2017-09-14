Lorde Teamed Up With Khalid, Post Malone, And SZA For A New ‘Homemade Dynamite’ Remix

09.14.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Lorde’s Melodrama is without a doubt, far and away one of — if not the single — best album to hit stands so far in 2017. Even since the album’s June release, Lorde has continued to roll out stellar material, from beautifully-shot music videos to stripped-back performances of Melodrama tracks that will make chills crawl up your spine. And who could possibly forget her incredible, muted performance at the VMA’s last month, performing even while she had the flu. Legendary.

The latest addition to this slew of content comes in the form of a remix of “Homemade Dynamite.” For the reinterpretation, Lorde was joined in the studio by Khalid, Post Malone, and SZA, bringing together some of the brightest young talent in music today. Just like the original on Melodrama, Lorde’s latest offering is ethereal, but also packs an incredible punch thanks some intricate percussive work. Khalid, Post Malone, and SZA all match Lorde’s intensity to perfection, loading the song with even more vibes and spark than before.

Stream the “Homemade Dynamite” remix below via Spotify. Lorde also recently appeared on WTF With Marc Maron, where she talked about her life with synesthesia (seeing sound) and sang a Phil Collins song. Check out highlights from the interview here.

Around The Web

TAGSHomemade DynamiteKhalidLORDEPost MaloneSZA

What Unites Us

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 week ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP