Getty Image

Lorde’s Melodrama is without a doubt, far and away one of — if not the single — best album to hit stands so far in 2017. Even since the album’s June release, Lorde has continued to roll out stellar material, from beautifully-shot music videos to stripped-back performances of Melodrama tracks that will make chills crawl up your spine. And who could possibly forget her incredible, muted performance at the VMA’s last month, performing even while she had the flu. Legendary.

The latest addition to this slew of content comes in the form of a remix of “Homemade Dynamite.” For the reinterpretation, Lorde was joined in the studio by Khalid, Post Malone, and SZA, bringing together some of the brightest young talent in music today. Just like the original on Melodrama, Lorde’s latest offering is ethereal, but also packs an incredible punch thanks some intricate percussive work. Khalid, Post Malone, and SZA all match Lorde’s intensity to perfection, loading the song with even more vibes and spark than before.

Stream the “Homemade Dynamite” remix below via Spotify. Lorde also recently appeared on WTF With Marc Maron, where she talked about her life with synesthesia (seeing sound) and sang a Phil Collins song. Check out highlights from the interview here.