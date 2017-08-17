Watch Lorde Strip Down Six ‘Melodrama’ Songs In Spellbinding Electric Lady Studio Sessions

08.17.17 2 hours ago

We’ve previously attested that Lorde’s Melodrama is one of the finest albums of the year, one that doesn’t have a great need for any changes. Still, Lorde apparently didn’t feel like she was entirely done discovering what these songs were when the album dropped: She just released six videos filmed at Electric Lady studio (where Melodrama was actually recorded), in which she, producer Jack Antonoff, and other musicians performed intimate and striking new versions of songs from the record.

Gone is the pop-oriented production of the original studio versions, as “Sober,” “The Louvre,” “Homemade Dynamite,” “Hard Feelings/Loveless,” “Supercut,” and “Writer in the Dark” have all be reinterpreted with arrangements more based in traditional instruments, like guitars, pianos, and strings. Lorde would argue, though, that this is less of a reinterpretation and more of a return to the songs’ roots, saying in an interview video (above) accompanying the performances:

“It made so much sense to me to come here and do a session and unpack these songs from Melodrama. I don’t really do acoustic sessions or anything, but with this record, it had roots in acoustic instruments, in live musicianship. […] I really felt like the songs deserved to be pulled apart in a lot of ways.”

Watch all of the performance videos below, and revisit our glowing review of Melodrama here.

Around The Web

TAGSJACK ANTONOFFLORDE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 1 day ago
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 week ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP