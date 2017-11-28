Some Genius Actually Hung Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’ In The Louvre

Hey @lorde , I hung Melodrama in the Louvre ! A masterpiece surrounded by others – l took it on a journey through time and space, from Antiquity, passing by Renaissance, to Modern Times. (I had to do it very quickly cause security started to watch me and hunt down on me lol) pic.twitter.com/PlOZOqoA9l — Nina ⚡ (@NinaRichard_) November 26, 2017

Lorde’s Melodrama is one of the greatest albums of the year, filled with many highlights, one of which being the enamored series of lines that fill “The Louvre,” a track that sees the 21-year-old contemplating a future with a love interest, saying that they’re perfect together: “They’ll hang us in the Louvre. Down the back, but who cares—still the Louvre.” Needless to say, the track is bound to cause a massive singalong at her upcoming North American arena tour dates.

Now, a fan has taken the line to heart, bringing a signed copy of Melodrama to the famous Parisian landmark in an attempt to fulfill the prophecy set out in the song. Twitter user @NinaRichard_ posted a series of photos of the record’s travels throughout the museum, until they got to the back, where Richard placed the album on a pedestal between iconic paintings and sculptures.

“A masterpiece surrounded by others – l took it on a journey through time and space, from Antiquity, passing by Renaissance, to Modern Times,” Richard wrote in her tweet, before noting the increasing scrutiny of security as she continued with the mission. “(I had to do it very quickly cause security started to watch me and hunt down on me lol).” Check out the images above.

While there is no word on how quickly security removed the record, it’s nice to know that it was ever there at all, sharing space with other masterpiece works of art.