Maggie Gyllenhaal Says An Old Taylor Swift Lyric About Jake Gyllenhaal Might Actually Be True

#maggie gyllenhaal #Jake Gyllenhaal #Taylor Swift
09.14.17 26 mins ago

Getty Image

For a spell in 2010, Taylor Swift dated Jake Gyllenhaal, and many have long suspected that a detail about their relationship made it onto Swift’s 2012 album Red. On “All Too Well,” Swift sings, “Left my scarf there at your sister’s house / and you still got it in your drawer even now.” Now, Maggie Gyllenhaal, the sister in question, has spoken out about the scarf, and she has no idea what’s going on.

In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Gyllenhaal was asked about the lyrics, and she said, “I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf. What is this? […] I am in the dark about the scarf. It’s totally possible. I don’t know.”

We probably won’t get any answers out of Jake, either: He’s been reluctant to talk about the relationship over the years, whether it’s with Howard Stern in 2015 or in an interview with The Guardian earlier this year, when he dodged Swift questions before saying, “I would love to not talk about my personal life.”

Based on photo evidence, though, it looks like Gyllenhaal might still have the scarf after all, or at the very least, he’s been seen wearing one that looks a lot like a scarf Swift once wore when they were together:

This is probably as close to confirmation as we’ll ever get, but feel free to listen to “All Too Well” (which, for what it’s worth is arguably Taylor’s best song) below and obsessively comb for more clues.

Around The Web

TOPICS#maggie gyllenhaal#Jake Gyllenhaal#Taylor Swift
TAGSANDY COHENJake GyllenhaalMAGGIE GYLLENHAALTAYLOR SWIFT

What Unites Us

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 week ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP