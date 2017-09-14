Getty Image

For a spell in 2010, Taylor Swift dated Jake Gyllenhaal, and many have long suspected that a detail about their relationship made it onto Swift’s 2012 album Red. On “All Too Well,” Swift sings, “Left my scarf there at your sister’s house / and you still got it in your drawer even now.” Now, Maggie Gyllenhaal, the sister in question, has spoken out about the scarf, and she has no idea what’s going on.

In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Gyllenhaal was asked about the lyrics, and she said, “I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf. What is this? […] I am in the dark about the scarf. It’s totally possible. I don’t know.”

We probably won’t get any answers out of Jake, either: He’s been reluctant to talk about the relationship over the years, whether it’s with Howard Stern in 2015 or in an interview with The Guardian earlier this year, when he dodged Swift questions before saying, “I would love to not talk about my personal life.”

Based on photo evidence, though, it looks like Gyllenhaal might still have the scarf after all, or at the very least, he’s been seen wearing one that looks a lot like a scarf Swift once wore when they were together:

"Irmã de Jake Gyllenhaal diz que não se lembra do cachecol de Taylor Swift"… agradeceremos jake pra sempre por aquele hino de música pic.twitter.com/8MrKOMjrLF — Paloma (@Pa_loma) September 13, 2017

This is probably as close to confirmation as we’ll ever get, but feel free to listen to “All Too Well” (which, for what it’s worth is arguably Taylor’s best song) below and obsessively comb for more clues.