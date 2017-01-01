First, let’s just say this: live musical performances are not easy to pull off, especially those conducted outdoors in freezing conditions in front of thousands of people, in addition to millions more on television. That said, Mariah Carey’s performance tonight on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve was one of worst live performances we’ve ever seen, and it was absolutely mesmerizing. It was an utter trainwreck that was virtually impossible to look away from, much like 2016, making it kind of a perfect way to send the year off into the dustbin of history.
Things seemed to start off okay, with Carey performing Auld Lang Syne, the folk song traditionally used to say goodbye to one year and welcome a new one. Carey then transitioned to perform two of her own songs — Emotions and We Belong Together — and that’s where everything started going downhill very fast. Among other things, Mariah expressed open annoyance with the dancers on stage with her, seemed to forget the words to her own songs, gave the stink eye to any number of people, and asked the crowd to sing in place of her. She concluded her performance by saying, “It just don’t get any better,” before turning and walking off the stage in an apparent mix of disgust and humiliation.
Mariah was the top trending subject on social media in no time flat, as you might expect.
MARIAH CAREY 2016 NYE or ASHLEE SIMPSON SNL… WHO YA GOT?
“Chin up, Marian. We still love you,girl.”
Who the hell is this ‘we’ person and have they not been paying attention to this trainwreck for say, the past 15 years or so?
I meant to write Mariah. Maybe I was thinking of writing Martian because I couldn’t think of a human performance that was so bad.
I watched this live it was Just awful and cringeworthy. Train wreck was a perfect adjective for it.
she kept saying something like “we ain’t got no song up here” or something. did she have teleprompters she was expecting the lyrics to be on or something? It’s understandable, i’m just trying to figure out why she was basically immediately lost after auld lang syne.
looked like her earpiece came out and she couldn’t hear the track on stage
I think there was supposed to be a track for her to lip sync over.